Tilray, a global pioneer in medical cannabis research, production, and distribution, today announced that is has successfully exported dried medical cannabis products to the Czech Republic for nationwide distribution to qualified patients through hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics. Tilray's entry into the Czech market is another strategic milestone for the company as it continues to expand its footprint across Europe and around the world.

"We are proud to be increasing access to medical cannabis across the EU and pleased to be able to serve patients in need in the Czech Republic. With today's announcement, Tilray products are now available in eight countries spanning four continents," said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Kennedy.

Tilray has exported two products into the Czech Republic:

Tilray Whole Flower THC10:CBD10 contains a balanced ratio of active cannabinoid compounds tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD); and Tilray Milled Cannabis THC16 is a THC-dominant product pre-milled to ease compounding.

Both products are produced in accordance with the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines, the most rigorous standard manufacturers of medical products must meet.

Tilray is investing aggressively in the EU in response to considerable unmet need for high-quality medical cannabis. To date, Tilray has completed several strategic milestones as the company aims to be the leading provider of medical cannabis in Europe:

In June 2016, Tilray became the first company to legally import medical cannabis into the EU and began serving patients in Croatia;

In May 2017, Tilray expanded availability of its products to Cyprus;

In September 2017, Tilray announced a €20 million investment to establish a state-of-the-art EU Campus in Portugal to produce, package, and distribute medical cannabis across Europe;

In October 2017, Tilray became the first company to offer full spectrum medical cannabis extracts in Germany in partnership with two of the country's leading pharmaceutical wholesalers;

In November 2017, Tilray successfully imported live cannabis genetics into the EU and began cultivating medical cannabis at its EU Campus in Portugal; and

Today, the Czech Republic becomes the fourth EU member state served by Tilray.

In the coming months, Tilray intends to announce exports to additional European countries as well as the addition of clinical trials.

Tilray is committed to advancing scientific knowledge of medical cannabis through collaborations with leading researchers worldwide. In Canada, Tilray supplies clinical trials at Toronto SickKids Hospital (pediatric epilepsy), the University of British Columbia (post-traumatic stress disorder), and McGill University Health Centre (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). In Australia, Tilray has partnered with the University of Sydney and New South Wales Government to study medical cannabis and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

About Tilray

Tilray is a global pioneer in medical cannabis research, production, and distribution. Tilray currently serves tens of thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, governments, hospitals, and researchers in eight countries spanning four continents through its affiliated entities in Canada (Tilray Canada Ltd.), Australia and New Zealand (Tilray Australia New Zealand Pty Ltd), Germany (Tilray Deutschland GmbH) and Portugal (Tilray Portugal Unipessoal Lda).

