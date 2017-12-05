Nordecon AS and Capital Mill OÜ entered into contract for building the Class A energy rating apartment building with 48 apartments at Kuuseheki 50, Saue. The apartment block will be erected on pile foundations. Extending over three floors, it will have a gross area of 4,155 m² and a net area of 3,500 m².



The contract value is close to 4 million euros. The building is due for completion in January 2019.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 740 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



