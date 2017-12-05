Global Research Hub reveals the Award-Winning Investment Papers of 2017

The Savvy Investor Awards, announced on 5 December, celebrate the best pensions and investment white papers of 2017.

The accolade of "Best Investment Paper 2017" is awarded to the CFA Institute Research Foundation for their report, "Financial Market History: Reflections on the Past for Investors Today

This compendium of papers, authored by prominent industry professionals, and produced in conjunction with Cambridge University, provides a detailed and fascinating look at the history of financial markets, including long-term risk and return, bubbles and crises, financial innovation, and more. A compelling tour de force!

Savvy Investor www.savvyinvestor.net is the world's leading research hub for institutional investors. Since launch in 2015, the site has curated over 20,000 white papers, providing a unique platform from which to host the Awards. Visit the website for a full list of winners and commended papers

Savvy Investor Award 2017 Winners

Click on any of the award categories below to see the results for that category:

Best Investment Paper 2017

Financial Market History: Reflections on the Past for Investors Today (CFA Institute Research Foundation)

Best Asset Allocation Paper 2017

Five-Year Expected Returns 2018-2022: Coming of Age (Robeco)

Best Smart Beta Paper 2017

How active managers are using factor strategies (BlackRock)

Best Fixed Income Paper 2017

The Future of Monetary Policy (Credit Suisse)

Best ESG Paper 2017

Shifting Perceptions: ESG, Credit Risk and Ratings (United Nations PRI)

Best Pensions Paper 2017 (North America)

Designing the Future of TDFs: A new blueprint for improving retirement outcomes (AB)

Best Pensions Paper 2017 (UK)

Pension Fund Indicators 2017 (UBS Asset Management)

Best Superannuation Paper 2017

The Australian Superannuation Industry (ASFA)

Best Innovations Paper 2017

Disruptive Innovations: Ten More Things to Stop and Think About (Citi GPS)

Best Real Assets Paper 2017

The Behavioural Science of Real Estate Cycles (BNP Paribas)

Best Private Equity Paper 2017

Global Private Equity Report 2017 (Bain Company)

Best Emerging Markets Paper 2017

Asia: Leaning In (KKR, Oct 2017)

Best Quant Paper 2017

Embracing Downside Risk (AQR Capital Management)

Best Investment Industry Paper 2017

Global Asset Management 2017: The Innovator's Advantage (Boston Consulting Group)

Best ETFs Paper 2017

Active Strategies, Indexing and the Rise of ETFs (Greenwich Associates)

Management commentary

Andrew Perrins, CEO of Savvy Investor said, "We have over 20,000 white papers on the site, every one of which has been rated, categorized and tagged by our Research Team. This means that institutional investors can instantly get a list of the top research papers on any given investment topic, with the best papers at the top of the list. Our 23,000 members are highly engaged; every month more than 15,000 white papers are downloaded from the site."

