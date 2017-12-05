

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to strike a Brexit divorce deal with EU negotiators.



The U.S. dollar held on to modest gains against its rivals as the Congress moved another step closer to a final bill on the tax legislation.



Asian shares were broadly lower in cautious trade as technology stocks followed their U.S. peers lower, offsetting investor optimism over a major tax cut in the United States.



Oil prices rebounded on expectations of a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and services sector data from China pointed to stronger growth in November, helping limit regional losses to some extent.



China's private sector growth momentum improved marginally in November, survey results from IHS Markit revealed today.



The Caixin composite output index rose to 51.6 from October's 16-month low of 51.0, suggesting the economy has maintained stability and there was no imminent risk of a significant decline in its growth rate.



The pace of manufacturing growth picked up from October's four-month low, while services activity grew the most in three months. China's official nonmanufacturing PMI also rose to 54.8 in November from 54.3 in October.



Closer home, like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom rose an annual 0.6 percent in November, the British Retail Consortium said. That follows the 1.0 percent contraction in October.



Oil prices gained ground in Asian trading after falling more than 1 percent on Monday while the British pound was slightly lower after wide swings the previous day as Brexit talks did not yield a breakthrough on the withdrawal issues.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after Senate Republicans narrowly approved a massive tax reform bill over the weekend.



The Dow inched up 0.2 percent to reach a fresh record closing high, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent.



European markets rallied on Monday, propelled by progress towards U.S. tax cuts and hopes for progress in Britain's Brexit talks. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.9 percent.



The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.



