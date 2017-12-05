Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram/Alba Applies for the Collection of a 10 Tonne Sample to Proceed with Bulk Testing of Lithium-Rich Clay Samples From Its Clayton Valley Nevada Project

The Focus of Bulk Testing is to Assess the Economics and Substantiate the Recovery Yield of Lithium Carbonate Directly From Mineralized Clays

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-Venture: NRM; Frankfurt: N7R; OTC PINK: NRVTF) ("Noram" or the "Company") and Alba Minerals Ltd. ("Alba") (AA.V; AXVEF; A117RU) are pleased to announce Noram's 100% owned subsidiary, Green Energy Resources, is appling to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to collect a 10 tonne sample to proceed with bulk sampling untilizing the Membrane Development Specialists LLC (MDS) bulk testing process on lithium-rich clay samples from its Clayton Valley Project following the successful drilling results from its Zeus and Hades claim groups (see news release of (Nov 21 2017).

MDS is a world-leader in membrane technology applications and has extensive experience designing, building, commissioning and operating nanofiltration systems for the mining and oil & gas industries.

"In our proprietary process, we are concentrating lithium as a sulfate. The permeate will contain 50-80% of the acid that is used, which is recycled back into the process," explains Larry Lien, managing director of MDS. The technology enables the use of lithium deposits that previously were viewed as too dilutive for feasible recovery. The technology has been demonstrated at bench scale, and MDS is currently working with stakeholders to develop it for larger-scale operations. Since the process is based on established technologies and requires no underground mining, Lien is confident in the scaleup potential. Lien projects that a relatively small 1,000-gal/min system could produce 5 tons of lithium carbonate per day.

After acidifying the clay, a UF unit removes the suspended solids. Next, a specialized NF membrane removes divalent cations like calcium and magnesium, and in some cases, rare-earth elements (REE) that can be concentrated in this step as well. The resulting permeate is a relatively pure stream of lithium sulfate, chloride or nitrate, which is concentrated with acid. "We concentrate the lithium stream up to 1,000 to 2,000 ppm, depending on what the osmotic pressure will allow," explains Lien. "We can recover up to 96% of the lithium that is leached out of clays, so it is a pretty attractive solution," he adds.

The focus of the bulk testing is to assess the economics and substantiate the recovery yield of lithium carbonate directly from the mineralized clays using MDS's environmentally friendly process. The MDS system will not incur many of the costs associated with other recovery methods. The process captures all reagents and nearly all of the water used in the process for reuse.

Prior to the bulk testing, the samples will be assayed by SGS Labs, using a 3-Acid Digestion / ICP method. The samples will then be sent to MDS's lab in Escondido, California, where the samples will be mixed with acid to simulate a Vat Leach process. The resulting samples will be processed by MDS to remove unwanted elements, such as magnesium and calcium thereby isolating the lithium carbonate. The lithium carbonate will then be assayed by SGS Labs for purity.

Noram's independent technical consultant, Bradley Peek, MSc and CPG, will be preparing the 10 tonne clay samples; one from the drilling spoils pile surrounding the Hades bore hole (See Photo) and one collected from the location where vertical chip samples ZS-2-029, ZS-2-030 and ZS-2-031 (See Table) were taken through a 12 foot (3.66 meters) stratigraphic section in the central area of the Zeus claims.

"We expect the results of the MDS bulk testing will add significantly to our knowledge base as to the most effective method of recovery and help define the process model and plant design for further development of the lithium clays on our Clayton Valley Project, Our research indicates the MDS process could be the most effective to negate lithium extraction challenges particular to the Clayton Valley," said Noram's President, Mark Ireton.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley Peek, MSc and CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Claim Group Project.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM Frankfurt: N7R OTCBB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects that include lithium projects in the Clayton Valley in Nevada, the Arizaro East mineral claim located in the eastern portion of the Salar de Arizaro in north-western Argentina and the Jumbo graphite property in British Columbia. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium-graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

About Alba Minerals Ltd

Alba Minerals Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company with projects in North and South America, focusing on the development of our Lithium properties. Lithium Projects are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, where Alba has earned a 25% interest in the project. The second lithium project Quiron II consist of 2,421 hectares of prospective exploration property in the Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina. The Project is located approximately 7 km South East of Millennial Lithium - Southern Lithium JV Pocitos North Cruz Brine Project and 12 km northeast from the Liberty One Lithium Corp.

Please visit our website for further information: www.albamineralsltd.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

/s/ "Mark R. Ireton"

President & Director

Direct: (604) 761-9994

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.