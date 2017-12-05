

5 December 2017



IQE plc ('IQE' or the 'Company')



Director/PDMR Shareholding



IQE plc (AIM: IQE) was notified on 4 December 2017 that Mr Phillip Rasmussen, Finance Director of the Company, sold 353,012 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') into his Self Invested Personal Pension ('SIPP'), and Dr Howard Williams, Operations Director of the Company, sold 537,202 Ordinary Shares into his SIPP. Both sales were executed at the gross average price of 162.875 pence per Ordinary Share (the 'Transactions'). These Transactions, which were undertaken for tax planning purposes, were completed on 4 December 2017.



Following the Transactions, Mr Rasmussen's beneficial ownership of Ordinary Shares are unchanged at 1,573,357 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.2% of the Company's issued share capital, and 2,211,444 unexercised fully vested options over Ordinary Shares. Dr Williams' beneficial ownership of Ordinary Shares are also unchanged at 2,392,965 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.3% of the Company's issued share capital, and 3,089,907 unexercised fully vested options over Ordinary Shares. In addition, Mr Rasmussen and Dr Williams each have 5,226,108 share options, which vest in January 2019 subject to performance criteria.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mr Phillip Rasmussen | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Finance Director) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the | | |instrument |Company | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |162.875 pence 353,012 Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |353,012 Ordinary Shares | | | * Aggregated price | | | | * Aggregated total |162.875 pence per Ordinary Share | | | | | | | |Total consideration of £575,000 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |4 December 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Howard Williams | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Operations Director) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the | | |instrument |Company | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |162.875 pence 537,202 Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |537,202 Ordinary Shares | | | * Aggregated price | | | | * Aggregated total |162.875 pence per Ordinary Share | | | | | | | |Total consideration of £875,000 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |4 December 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



