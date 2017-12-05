

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound dropped against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday.



The pound edged down to 1.3434 versus the dollar and 151.34 versus the yen, from its early highs of 1.3482 and 151.72, respectively.



The pound reversed from its early highs of 1.3277 against the franc and 0.8797 against the euro, dropping to 1.3233 and 0.8831, respectively.



If the pound drops further, it may find support around 1.31 against the franc, 150.00 against the yen, 1.33 against the greenback and 0.90 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX