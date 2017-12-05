

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone (VOD.L, VOD) and SoftBank Corp., a Japanese telecommunications company, announced a strategic alliance in mobile services for enterprise customers. The companies stated that the alliance enhances commercial and operational support for Vodafone's multinational enterprise customers operating in Japan.



SoftBank Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., provides mobile communication, fixed-line communication and Internet connection services to customers in Japan.



