Helsinki, Finland, 2017-12-05 08:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Changes in company's own shares 5.12. 2017 at 9.30 am



Acquisition of own shares completed



Aktia Bank plc has completed acquisition of own shares as informed in the Stock Exchange Release of 18 October 2017. During the period from 9 November to 5 December 2017, Aktia Bank purchased 185,000 of its own series A shares at an average price of approximately EUR 9.21 per share by public trading in compliance with the rules of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. The total price of the acquisition of shares was EUR 1,711,913.02.



These acquired treasury shares will be used for the company's share-based incentive scheme and for the remuneration of the board members of the company in 2018, which will be informed separately.



Following the acquisitions, Aktia Bank plc holds 273 440 series A shares and 6,658 series R shares. Following these purchases, Aktia Bank plc has the opportunity to acquire further 15,000 series A shares with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting to acquire the company's own shares.



