Espoo, Finland, 2017-12-05 08:30 CET



Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release December 5, 2017 at 9.30 am



DOVRE GROUP TO START REPURCHASES OF OWN SHARES



The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has decided to commence repurchasing the company's own shares on the basis of the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 30, 2017.



The repurchases will start at the earliest on December 5, 2017 and end on March 28, 2018 at the latest.



The Annual General Meeting held on March 30, 2017, authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares on the following conditions: the Board is entitled to decide on repurchase of a maximum of 9,900,000 of the Company's own shares, which shall be repurchased in deviation from the proportion to the holdings of the shareholders using the non-restricted equity and acquired through trading at the regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the share price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares may be repurchased in order to be used as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the Company's business, to finance investments or as part of the Company's incentive program or to be held, otherwise conveyed or cancelled by the Company.



The shares shall be repurchased and paid for in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd.



Total number of shares and votes in Dovre Group Plc's is 100,168,769. Dovre Group Plc does not currently hold any own shares.



For further information, please contact:



DOVRE GROUP PLC Patrick von Essen CEO Tel. +358 20 436 2000 patrick.essen@dovregroup.com www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website www.dovregroup.com.



