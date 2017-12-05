

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferguson plc (FERG.L), a specialist trade distributor of plumbing and heating products, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter trading profit and revenues increased from last year.



Regarding the outlook, the company noted that since the end of the quarter, organic revenue growth has been broadly in line with the first quarter. The company expects trading profit for the full year to be in line with current analyst consensus expectations.



For the first quarter, trading profit of $394 million was 13.7% higher than last year at constant exchange rates. Gross margin was up 20 bps to 29.0%.



The company generated revenue of $5.19 billion in the first quarter, 10 percent higher than last year's $4.72 billion. Revenues were 9.3% ahead of last year at constant exchange rates and 7.6% ahead on an organic basis.



US business grew revenue by 8.3% on an organic basis. In the UK, organic revenue growth was 3.2% in the quarter principally as a result of price inflation.



John Martin, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The growth was widespread across all geographic regions and major business units and our gross margin performance was solid. Growth in Canada was also strong, though market conditions remain challenging in the UK where we are continuing to implement our transformation programme.'



