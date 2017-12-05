

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L), a provider of high performance polymer solutions, Tuesday reported that its Group profit before tax for the full year grew 11 percent to 111.0 million pounds. Profit before tax, in constant currency, was down about 2 percent, driven by the higher cost of manufacture and higher investment in the business during the year.



Earnings per share rose to 116.2 pence from 96.7 pence last year.



Group revenue for the full year increased 15 percent to 290.2 million pounds, while revenue in constant currency was 3 percent ahead of last year.



In a separate communique, Victrex said it appointed Richard Armitage, currently Group Finance Director at Samworth Brothers, as the Group Finance Director, after Louisa Burdett notified the Board of her plans to step down in 2018.



Louisa will work through an orderly transition with Richard Armitage, who will join Victrex on April 9 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX