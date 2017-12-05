

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the three months ended September, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter, faster than second quarter's 2.0 percent steady growth.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth quickened to 8.6 percent in the September quarter from 6.1 percent in the June quarter.



Without adjustment, the annual growth for the third quarter was 8.8 percent, up notably from 6.1 percent in the preceding quarter.



All these figures came in line with the flash data published on November 14.



In an another report, the statistical office reveled that the annual retail sales growth accelerated marginally to 12.9 percent in October from 12.8 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 1.0 percent from September, when it rose by 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX