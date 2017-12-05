

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online trading company IG Group (IGG.L) Tuesday said it continued to perform well in the second quarter following a strong first quarter. Net trading revenue in the first half is expected to be around 9% higher than in the same period a year ago.



In its trading update following the end of the first half, the company noted that operating costs excluding variable remuneration in the first half of FY18 are expected to be around 7% lower than last year, primarily reflecting a lower level of advertising and marketing spend.



IG maintains the guidance given in July that operating costs excluding variable remuneration for the full year are expected to remain at a similar level to FY17.



The financial results for the six months ended 30 November 2017 will be announced on January 23.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX