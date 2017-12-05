Tallinn, 2017-12-05 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for November 2017



In November 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 692 506 passengers, which is a 5.9% increase compared to November 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 15.7% to 34 041 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.4% to 76 120 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2017 were the following:



November 2017 November 2016 Change Passengers 692 506 654 051 5.9% Finland - Sweden 214 616 201 411 6.6% Estonia - Finland 359 613 351 627 2.3% Estonia - Sweden 70 371 66 318 6.1% Latvia - Sweden 47 906 34 695 38.1% Cargo Units 34 041 29 413 15.7% Finland - Sweden 7 115 6 507 9.3% Estonia - Finland 21 531 18 390 17.1% Estonia - Sweden 3 920 3 844 2.0% Latvia - Sweden 1 475 672 119.5% Passenger Vehicles 76 120 76 416 -0.4% Finland - Sweden 6 910 6 787 1.8% Estonia - Finland 60 536 61 821 -2.1% Estonia - Sweden 4 181 4 517 -7.4% Latvia - Sweden 4 493 3 291 36.5%



The following operational factors influenced the development in November 2017:



ESTONIA - FINLAND



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn - Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating on the Tallinn - Helsinki route, replacing the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.



ESTONIA-SWEDEN



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn - Stockholm route, replacing the cruise ferry Romantika.



LATVIA - SWEDEN



Cruise ferry Romantika started operating on Riga - Stockholm route in December 2016 as a second ship on the route next to cruise ferry Isabelle.



