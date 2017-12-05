

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Com. (KR) has recalled Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added 1 GAL (3.78 L) after receiving complaints about mold in the product. Testing by Kroger has identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium.



The FDA issued a consumer alert to reach parents and caregivers who may have bought the product, which is intended for infants. The water is sold in clear containers, but the mold may not be visible with the naked eye.



The recalled product has sell by dates from 4/26/2018 to 10/10/2018 and were distributed to Kroger stores, including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen's, Payless Super Market, and Ruler stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.



Kroger has instructed its stores to remove the recalled products, labeled with the UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140. The labels also state DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.



