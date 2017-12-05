re:source: 84% of Apparel Sourcing Execs Struggle to Access Trade and Tariff Data

LONDON, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent survey carried out by just-style, the apparel industry news and research website, revealed that 84% of apparel sourcing executives find it difficult to obtain clear and concise information on trade agreements and tariffs.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614959/resource_by_just_style_Logo.jpg )



The survey also found that 74% plan to reallocate at least some of their sourcing over the next year, highlighting the need for readily-available data on trade programs and duty rates.

The results are taken from the yet-to-be-published annual just-style confidence survey, which polls apparel professionals on the major issues affecting the industry.

Andrew Leighton, product director for just-style, said: "This survey confirms what our customers have been telling us - the industry is suffering from a lack of easy-to-understand trade agreements and tariffs information."

To address this need, just-style has announced the open beta of their new online apparel sourcing tool, called re:source; a result of years of research into the problems experienced by apparel sourcing professionals.

Made up of a suite of tools, the first tool to be released from re:source - the trade agreements and tariffs database - is designed to give apparel sourcing professionals:

A clear, single source of garment tariffs.

Country and category filters to help people find the right duty rate.

Trade agreement rules written in plain English.

From today you can register to use the trade agreements and tariffs database for free for a limited time by visiting http://www.tryresourcenow.com.

Future tools within re:source will include a Trade Data Tool, Country Profiles and a Product Costing Database.

About re:source

re:source is an apparel sourcing planning suite that helps sourcing professionals decide where to source products from. It uses data and intelligence to help the apparel industry save time, shrink costs and manage supply chain risk.

About just-style

just-style.com specialises in the clothing and footwear industry, with a particular focus on the fashion supply chain. just-style is published by Aroq Limited, a business to business online publisher.

For further information and images please contact Alison Bryant, Public Relations at Aroq Limited on +44(0)1527-573-604, email alison.bryant@aroq.com .