Cyber Security Firm Integrity360 Acquires Specialist UK Security Provider

DUBLIN, Ireland, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cyber security firm Integrity360 today announced the acquisition of UK IT security specialist Metadigm for an undisclosed sum, expanding the firm's presence in the UK. Adding to its current services portfolio, Integrity360 will extend the reach for its managed security and cyber security services in the UK market. The acquisition will deliver enhanced industry knowledge and expertise to customers.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615292/Eoin_Goulding_and_Jason_Simper.jpg )



One of the first cyber security companies in the UK, Metadigm, has been operating for more than 20 years and has an expected 2017 turnover of £3m.

Integrity360 currently operates in the UK through its London and Birmingham offices. The firm reported year on year growth of 53 per cent in 2016 with an increase of €13 million in annual turnover from €24.5 million to €37.5 million.

Integrity360 plans to significantly increase its penetration of the UK market, driven by a twin strategy of both organic growth and acquisitions. Ireland's largest cyber security provider, the firm employs 175 people at its HQ in Sandyford, Dublin.

Eoin Goulding, CEO, Integrity360, "It's fantastic to be integrating Metadigm's expertise into our overall business, reinforcing our growth strategy and introducing a further skill set for our clients in Ireland. I am delighted to announce the acquisition."

He continued: "Metadigm has a strong reputation in the UK and we look forward to welcoming them to our team. The people and skill sets at Integrity360 are fundamental to the cyber security services that we deliver internationally."

Jason Simper, Director, Metadigm said: "This is a great opportunity for us to be part of a leading cyber security organisation, positioning the UK team to offer enhanced IT security services with greater reach. We are very excited about the move to Integrity360."

Integrity360 works with more than 300 companies in Ireland and internationally, across key sectors, providing managed cyber security; incident handling; cyber risk and assurance; cyber security integration and penetration testing services, in order to secure clients' information, networks and infrastructure.

Founded in 2005, Integrity360 is 12 years in business.

About Integrity360

Integrity360 is Ireland's largest Cyber Security company, founded in 2005 with offices in Ireland, the UK and the USA. The firm is trusted by more than 300 customers across sectors including telecoms, finance, e-commerce, education, healthcare, retail and semi-state bodies.

Integrity360 security consultants hold the highest level of accreditation and certifications.

The firm is ISO 9001 certified for Quality Management and ISO 27001 certified for Information Security Management.

Our mission is to be the trusted leading global security partner, offering a 360° world class security service; providing 'peace of mind' to our enterprise clients and partners. http://www.integrity360.com

Please visit www.integrity360.comfor further information.