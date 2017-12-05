

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) reported profit before tax of 7.5 million pounds for the half year ended 31 October 2017 compared to 10.1 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share, attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent from continuing operations was 14.1 pence compared to 19.9 pence. Profit before tax before special items increased to 17.9 million pounds from 16.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share was 29.1 pence compared to 28.2 pence.



First-half revenue increased by 6.1% to 153.7 million pounds from 144.9 million pounds, prior year, with Bespak delivering growth of 2.9% to 60.6 million pounds, and Aesica growing 8.2% to 93.1 million pounds.



The Board declared a 5.0% increase in the interim dividend per share to 7.44 pence. Payment will be on 16 February 2018 to holders on the register on the record date of 19 January 2018.



Jon Glenn, CEO of Consort Medical, stated: 'Consort has continued to deliver underlying revenue and profit growth in both divisions. We remain focussed on the organic development of Consort while considering acquisition opportunities that allow access to new geographic markets and complementary technologies.'



