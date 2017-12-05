4C Medical's Novel Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Presented at ICI 2017 Technology Parade

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 4C Medical Technologies, Inc. (4C Medical), a developer of minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, today announced that its medical device for mitral regurgitation (MR) was presented at the Technology Parade at the International Conference for Innovations in Cardiovascular Systems (ICI) held December 3-5, 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel. 4C Medical was one of the few companies invited to highlight its innovation among Key Opinion Leaders and investors.

4C Medical is developing the first MR treatment that preserves the native mitral valve and left ventricle using a supra-annular, atrial-only fixation technology. The novel design eliminates issues associated with current transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) technologies - which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle - such as obstruction of the left ventricular outflow tract, impaired function of the left ventricle and device embolization.

Philippe Généreux, MD presented "A Novel Transcatheter MR Technology System (4C valve)" in which he explained how the 4C valve may extend TMVR therapy to patients who would be ineligible for alternative TMVR procedures. Dr. Généreux is Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute of Morristown Medical Center (Morristown, NJ) and a practicing Interventional Cardiologist at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal (Montreal, Canada).

"Delivered transseptally, the 4C valve will provide a treatment option for a broad MR patient population - including patients that can be treated by other TMVR devices, patients that cannot be treated by other TMVR devices, and even patients with previously failed mitral repair," said Dr. Généreux. "Because the device is placed and anchored entirely in the left atrium, it does not rely on or interact with the dynamic and irregular anatomy of the mitral annulus and left ventricle. 4C Medical's technology will answer a real unmet clinical need."

"We are honored that the ICI organizers invited 4C Medical to present our novel TMVR technology," said Robert Thatcher, CEO of 4C Medical. "We will carry this momentum forward as we complete bench and pre-clinical testing in preparation for the early feasibility study. Because fewer patients will be excluded from our study as compared to other TMVR device trials, we anticipate quicker enrollment."

About 4C Medical Technologies, Inc.

4C Medical is a medical device company developing minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, focusing initially on mitral regurgitation (MR) therapy and, in the future, on tricuspid regurgitation therapy. The company's transcatheter mitral valve device is the first MR treatment with supra-annular positioning and atrial-only fixation. It preserves the native mitral valve and left ventricle - eliminating known issues associated with other transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) technologies which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle - and will expand the patient population eligible for TMVR therapy.

