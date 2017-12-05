General press release



Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-12-05 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Swedish audio product developer Jays Group AB (publ) presents a-Six Wireless - a small, lightweight, powerful earphone model with precision-made metal housing and 12 hours of playtime*



Jays Group AB (publ) is now introducing its first wireless earphones, a-Six Wireless. The new behind-the-neck model is precisely engineered to deliver high acoustic quality in an astonishingly small size. Encased in a CNC milled aluminum housing, the decal plate made of stainless steel has laser-cut holes that serve as a tuned bass port. This results in a higher audio quality.



a-Six Wireless pairs to your device using Bluetooth and offers an unrivalled wireless performance with 12 hours of playtime.



Some of the details and functions of Jays a-Six Wireless:



• Best-in-class battery life • Precision made metal housing • One of the smallest earphones in its class • Trouble-free wireless connection



a-Six Wireless is currently in pre-production and is expected to ship in January 2018.



a-Six Wireless comes in combinations of black on gold, white on silver and the new edition gray on silver.



a-Six Wireless MSRP SEK 799 USD 79 EUR 79 GBP 79



Product URL https://www.jaysheadphones.com/products/a-six-wireless



For more information, please contact: Henrik Andersson, CEO Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55 Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com



For marketing inquiries, please contact: marketing@jaysheadphones.com



*Calculated with moderate volume level. Performance may vary between phones.



JAYS is a global Swedish brand that exists to create engaging experiences based on a genuine belief in everyone's right to great sound. A JAYS product is a statement of true care for its user. Jays Group AB (publ) has a heritage of simplicity that permeates everything it does, and renders products that are intuitive, timeless and built to last.



The company's promise is devotion to authenticity and rigorous attention to details through design and engineering excellence. Jays Group AB (Publ) is listed on NASDAQ OMX First North in Stockholm, Sweden. Certified Advisor is Remium Nordic AB.



