NOKIA: Nokia transforms experience for MTN Group's 52 million Nigerian customers

Nokia software and services fuel MTN's transformation to customer-centric operations

Nokia solution will allow MTN to increase efficiencies, optimize subscriber services and deliver a superior customer experience

5 December 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been selected to help MTN Nigeria drive its transformation from network- to customer-centric operations and improve the experience for its 52 million customers.

Nokia's Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions deliver automation and intelligence to help service providers operate more efficiently and seize new business opportunities, while ensuring subscribers receive the maximum benefit from their services.

MTN Nigeria is the first service provider in the region to deploy Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight (formerly CEM on Demand) with Nokia Service Quality Manager (SQM) software. Powered by machine learning algorithms, Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software provides a complete view of customer satisfaction, revenue, and device and network performance. When combined with Nokia SQM, which provides a holistic picture of service behavior and performance, MTN Nigeria will be able to speed the identification of service issues, like poor voice call and data session quality, and prioritize improvements based on customer and business impact.

The service provider will also leverage the global expertise of Nokia Analytics Office Services to facilitate its transformation to a customer-centric business. It will enable MTN Nigeria to maximize the benefits of Nokia software, accelerate the transformation process and adopt new advanced capabilities, such as data science and automation.

By deploying the Nokia solution with several use cases including VIP monitoring, roaming insights, churn diagnostics, Net Promoter Score (NPS) improvement, and others, MTN Nigeria aims to deliver a higher level of service quality and improved customer satisfaction, while increasing its NPS and reducing churn.

Naveed Kashif, Nokia's Account Leader for MTN Group, said: "MTN recognizes the growing importance of customer experience management as it seeks to differentiate itself and provide the best possible services to subscribers. Nokia provides software technologies and world-class expertise to help service providers take full advantage of the latest advances in automation and intelligence, and we are delighted to help MTN in its journey to build a more agile, customer-centric business."

Hassan ElChami, Chief Technology Officer at MTN Nigeria, said: "Nokia's CEM solution and its underlying methodology exceeded our expectations, and its extensive use case library demonstrated the company's proven track record in helping service providers around the world successfully transition to customer-centric operations. We are confident that the partnership with Nokia will be invaluable in our ongoing effort to find new and more innovative ways to deliver superior experiences for our customers."

Resources

Website: Nokia Customer Experience Management (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/customer-experience-management)

Website: Nokia Telecom Analytics (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/analytics)

Website: Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight (https://networks.nokia.com/products/cognitive-analytics-customer-insight)

Website: Nokia Analytics Office Services (https://networks.nokia.com/services/analytics-office-services)

Website: Nokia Service Quality Manager (SQM) (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/service-quality-manager)

Website: Nokia Performance Manager (NPM) (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/performance-manager)

