New additions for the first 10 months of this year totaled 352 MW, representing 12% growth compared to the same period a year earlier, and enough solar to meet 8.7% of total power demand.

Italy could see over 400 MW of new PV capacity installed this year, thus achieving its best result in terms of PV growth for the past four years, during which time new PV additions ranged between 300 MW and 350 MW.

According to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association Anie Rinnovabili, which are based on data provided by the country's grid operator Terna, Italy added another 29 MW of new PV systems in October, slightly down from 32 MW in September and down 3% from October 2016.

In the first ten months of this year, however, newly installed PV capacity was 352 MW, a result that represented 12% growth from the same period in 2016 and a 28% increase from the first 10 months of 2015.

