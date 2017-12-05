sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,21 Euro		-0,18
-0,33 %
WKN: 850388 ISIN: CA0641491075 Ticker-Symbol: BKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,22
54,58
09:45
54,43
54,63
09:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA7,218+0,47 %
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA54,21-0,33 %