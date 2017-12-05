

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) on Tuesday announced that it has been informed that the Financial Conduct Authority or FCA has commenced an investigation into Moneybarn.



The investigation is in relation to the processes applied to customer affordability assessments for vehicle finance and the treatment of customers in financial difficulties.



Provident Financial said it aims to act responsibly in all its relationships, and to play a positive role in the communities it serves. The FCA granted Moneybarn authorisation to conduct consumer credit activities on June 3, 2016 and since that date the FCA has continued to discuss certain processes with Moneybarn. The company said Moneybarn has made a number of process improvements, including to the way it deals with future loan terminations.



The company will work collaboratively with the FCA to investigate the remaining concerns and resolve any outstanding related issues as soon as practicable.



The company further said it intends to make a post-closing trading update in mid-January.



