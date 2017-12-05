MBNL extends managed services deal with Ericsson

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2017

Network-sharing joint venture between Three and EE extends network managed services contract for a further two years from June 2018 to May 2020

to Ericsson remains responsible for central operations, network performance and optimization, field services and multi-vendor spare parts management

MBNL based its decision on positive subscriber feedback about quality of service and network performance

/PRNewswire/ -- MBNL, the network-sharing joint venture between UK mobile operators Three and EE, has extended its network managed services contract with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) for a further two years from June 2018 to May 2020.

In addition to helping to consolidate the joint venture's mobile sites, Ericsson has been MBNL's managed services provider since 2009. As a result of this latest contract renewal, Ericsson will continue to be responsible for delivery of central operations, network performance and optimization, field services and multi-vendor spare parts management.

MBNL based its decision to extend the contract on network performance as measured against Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and in the perception of Three and EE subscribers. In the latter case, improvements in Net Promoter Score(NPS - a metric that measures a customer's willingness to recommend a brand's product and services to their friends, family and colleagues - were a key factor.

Pat Coxen, Managing Director of MBNL, says: "We have been working with Ericsson as our managed services partner for many years - in fact, since MBNL was formed. As a result of focus, dedication, hard work and improvements, we have together achieved record-high levels of network performance to satisfy our shareholders. Based on this achievement, we feel it's the right time to extend our business relationship with Ericsson for two more years."

Peter Laurin, Head of Business Area Managed Services at Ericsson, says: "It is rewarding working with a partner like MBNL that shares our commitment to providing measurable improvements to network quality and performance. This approach is something that Three and EE subscribers benefit from on a daily basis. Going forward Ericsson will continue to invest in automation to increase network quality further and shorten lead times, while also implementing analytics to measure and enhance the subscriber experience."

Ericsson helps to create sustainable differentiation for its managed services customers by evolving from a focus on network-centric operations to user experience-centric operations, using automation and artificial intelligence.

