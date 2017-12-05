Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 5 December 2017







Danske Bank issues credit-linked structured notes



On 6 December 2017, Danske Bank will issue credit-linked notes.



Danske Bank will issue EUR 4,269,000 in notes designated "DB Europa High Yield I 2023" (ISIN DK0030407556) and EUR 3,985,000 in notes designated "DB Europa High Yield II 2023" (ISIN DK0030407630).



The notes are issued at a price of 100. The "DB Europa High Yield I 2023" notes pay interest at 3.10% per annum, and the notes designated "DB Europa High Yield II 2023" pay interest at 4.00% per annum. In both cases, the calculation amount is subject to the number of credit events in Markit iTraxx Europe Crossover Series 28 Index.



The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 20 June 2017.



The notes will be issued on 6 December 2017 and will mature on 15 January 2023. The notes will be registered with VP Securities. Danske Bank will file an application for the notes to be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S from 6 December 2017.



For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.







Danske Bank A/S





Contact: Heikki Petteri Ruoppa, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45143268



This is a translation of a company announcement in the Danish language.In case of discrepancies, the Danish version prevails.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655901