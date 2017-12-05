

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI report is due. Final PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it retreated from its early highs against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1849 against the greenback, 133.43 against the yen, 1.1685 against the franc and 0.8850 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX