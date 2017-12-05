Calypso Cloud Services have gained the ISO / IEC 27001:2013 certification

International Organization for Standardization recognizes Calypso Technology for following best practices for information security management of its Cloud Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Calypso Technology Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled capital markets and investment management software and services, today announced it has obtained the Information Security Management System Standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Cloud services offerings.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) is the international standard that describes best practice for an ISMS (information security management system). It is one of the most widely recognized, internationally accepted independent security standards for information security controls including the identification and prevention of security risks.

Corinne Grillet, Chief Customer Officer at Calypso Technology states; "This reflects our commitment to protect our clients' data and our systems. Our clients benefit from knowing that Calypso Cloud services are following global information security standards and best practices which are subjected to rigorous independent audit reviews."

Calypso recently announced that it has had a record number of new clients signing for its Cloud services. Cloud accounted for 60% of all new name client bookings in 2017.

About Calypso Technology

Calypso Technology, Inc. is a cloud-enabled provider of cross-asset front-to-back solutions for financial markets. Its award-winning software improves reliability, adaptability, and scalability across several verticals, including capital markets, investment management, central banking, clearing, treasury, liquidity, and collateral. Calypso is leveraging innovative cloud microservices and blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) based solutions to reduce trading costs and improve time to value.

