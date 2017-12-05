Personetics CEO to Deliver AI in Financial Services Keynote at FinTechStage Madrid, 12 December 2017

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Personetics, the leading provider of cognitive applications for the financial services sector,will deliver a presentation on practical use cases and success stories of cognitive banking at the FinTechStage Madrid conference, taking place the 12th of December 2017.

FinTechStage events combine thought leadership with real-world opportunities to help financial services incumbents, investors, entrepreneurs, technology partners and regulators drive the co-creation necessary for successful innovation. The Madrid conference features a diverse speaker line-up including top executives from BBVA, Santander Innoventures, IBM and Alastria, along with FinTech leaders such as Curve, Eurobits, and Personetics.

"We are excited to have David Sosna as a keynote presenter," said Mateo Rizzi, FinTech Stage Co-founder. "Artificial Intelligence is generating significant interest and buzz in the financial services ecosystem, but stakeholders are now eager to learn about real-life experiences and tangible results."

"AI opens up new and exciting opportunities for financial institutions to engage their customers in a personalized manner that was previously unavailable at such scale," said David Sosna. "It can help customers improve their financial wellbeing while positioning banks as their partners along the financial journey. We look forward to exchange ideas with financial services leaders from Spain and other countries and share our experiences working with some of the world's largest institutions."

The keynote presentation will take place Tuesday, 12 December from 09:45 am - 10:10 am. For details and registration, visit http://www.fintechstage.com/portfolio-posts/madrid-2017/ or contact marketing@personetics.com.

Additional Resources:

Personetics Cognitive Banking Applications

AI and Chatbot Learning Center

About Personetics

Trusted by over 30 million customers, Personetics' Cognitive Banking Applications are used by the world's largest financial institutions to deliver personalized guidance, conversational self-service, and automated self-running programs that help customers reach their financial goals.

Featuring a unique combination of built-in financial intelligence and advanced cognitive capabilities, Personetics AI-powered solutions are ready-to-deploy within existing bank channels and across popular messaging platforms - enabling financial institutions to shorten time to market and get ahead of the competition.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.