Romanian Bike Brand Pegas Makes First Tire Marks in the United Kingdom

LONDON, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegas announce plans for bringing their retro communist lowrider bike to the UK. The Romanian brand made their first tire marks in the United Kingdom, supporting the Romanian community through sponsorship for a series of concerts with the most famous Romanian hip hop band, Parazitii, together with Funk Rock Hotel. The concerts held in Birmingham and London this past weekend were both sold out. Another series of concerts will follow next year.

The Pegas bike business started with a bicycle frame built during the communist time in 1972, from an armament factory in Zarnesti, Brasov county. The design was inspired by American and British muscular bikeswhich in turn imitates the style of a chopper motorcycle. The Pegas silhouette, with long saddles and horns, would become the definitionof the word "bicycle" for thousands of children in communist Romania. A cult object and one that defined childhoods for those who learned to ride a bicycle betweenthe 1970s and the 1980s. Europe and the United States loved these models known under different brands, for example, Raleigh in the UK, Bonanza bike in Germany, High Riser in Austria. After 1989, the Romanian revolution, Pegas was slowly going out of the market.

20 years later, in 2012, four bike-passionates through an independent project brought Pegas and theold bicycle into a new form for the children who had grown up. 28 new models and over 200 colour combinations are available on bicicletapegas.ro/en.

Furthermore, Pegas is actively looking for institutional partners in the UK to implement the smart bike sharing service. This smart solution is run by a phone app through GPS and GPRS and have dockless stations meaning you have a large freedom to park your bike. The smart bike sharing system from Pegas is a project inspired by the new shared economy trends and wants to solve the problem of the last mile in the daily routine. We offer the complete service, from bikes especially designed for bike sharing, meaning anti-theft nuts, anti-corrosive parts, no-puncture tires and basket, to special app and lockers for the program.

The innovation we bring on for this smart bike project is related to free floating, geo located and secured by external lock. At this point, it's free of charge for municipalities. The entire process is administrated by Pegas, while the user's cost is currently calculated for GBP 0.5/ 30 minutes.

View Pegas' romantic promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_DAQv1a6O4

