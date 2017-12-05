Kendall Jenner, Nicolas Winding Refn Won Gold at the World Luxury Award

MONACO, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Luxury Award 2017, held for the 10th time, announced the winners of the global advertising award honoring the very best of creativity in advertising done for premium brands. There is no other international Awards program which shares the focus to the global luxury sector.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615338/Kendall_Jenner.jpg )



Among the Winners outstanding work done for brands like Louis Vuitton, IWC, Ferragamo, La Perla, 24 Sevres, Riva Yacht, Festival da Jazz St. Moritz, The Macallan, Valentino.

Italy was this year the lead country. Two Gold Medals went to REM, Rome. In Accessories for the film Tokyo Diaries (Valentino) capturing real people engaging in karaoke and video games. In Parfum for the Ferragamo Parfum Commercial. Ruini Studios won Gold with an outstanding campaign with Kendall Jenner in an epic garden scene for La Perla. Arachno won Gold for Use of Social media channels for the the Italian shipbuilding company Riva.

Other spectacular work has been rewarded like the film "Where Fashion Comes to Life" from Fred Farid New York directed by Festival de Cannes Winner Nicolas Winding Refn for the platform 24 Sevres, part of LVMH. An homage to women and freedom of expression through an elegant escapade that melds choreography and performance.

CNN won gold with the advertising feature to discover exciting places from London to Tokyo, Paris and New York with Louis Vuitton City Guides.

The brand new IWC Website, with the world's first cinematic E-Commerce site, featuring Lewis Hamilton, created by AKQA Berlin, convinced the jury as truly innovative work.

Master for You were awarded in PR for the global launch of the Limited Edition Series of The Macallan Whisky with an innovative project based on the co-creation with the Celler de Can Roca, twice awarded Best Restaurant in the World. Further winners: gyselroth, DBox, Pureblink, Watson & Company, Allis.

Members of an international jury from 8 countries evaluate entries in 10 categories. Among this highly respected personalities: Robin Derrick, former creative director of British Vogue and now Executive Creative Director of Spring; Julien Pierre Mallet, Associate Creative Director, Fred & Farid; Barbara Aparo, Art Director, Fashion TV; Davide Boscacci, Group Creative Director, Leo Burnett Turin; Rob Wetton, Creative Consultant, Saatchi & Saatchi.

This 10th annual competition granted 13 First Place Trophées for outstanding creativity, contributing to build luxury brands.

More Information about the Competition and all Winners on http://www.worldluxuryaward.com.