8 February: Presentation of the annual reports 2018 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group



21 March: Annual general meeting of Totalkredit A/S and annual general meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S



22 March: Annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S



9 May: Presentation of the Q1 interim reports of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group



23 August: Presentation of the H1 interim reports of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group



8 November: Presentation of the Q1-Q3 interim reports of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group



