Non-profit organization, Kopernic is providing disaster relief in Bali with the distribution of solar-powered televisions and kits.

The Indonesian-based, non-profit, which delivers low-cost technologies to residents in developing countries via crowdfunding, has been providing people affected by active volcano, Mount Agung in Bali, with equipment to deal with the eruptions and subsequent ash clouds.

In addition to handing out masks and goggles for protection against the ash, solar ...

