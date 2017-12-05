

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Tuesday as the sector rotation from technology companies to financials continued and investors looked ahead to fresh euro zone economic data for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was up 14 points or 0.11 percent at 13,073 in late opening deals after rallying 1.5 percent the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were modestly higher, while automakers BMW and Daimler were up 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Biotech firm MorphoSys edged up half a percent after announcing collaboration with Shanghai-based I-Mab Biopharma.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX