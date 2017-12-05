Clavister Appoints Håkan Mattisson as Group CFO

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (CLAV: NASDAQ), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, today appointed Håkan Mattisson, a CFO with multi-national experience and decades of executive experience in the IT and telecom space to the executive management team.

While most recently at Affecto, a Nordic Business Intelligence Grouplisted on the Nasdaq Helsinki, he effectively created and managed cross country financial teams, deal making and IFRS 15 implementation. At DGC where he had the Deputy CFO position, reporting directly to the CEO, he was critical in the M&A strategy and due diligence that bought three companies as well as setting up legal and reporting structures. Lastly, Mr. Mattisson brings 13 years of senior financial experience from the International ICT sector.

"I am very pleased to have recruited Håkan, who has a solid financial background as well as experience from executive positions. It is also very valuable to us that those experiences have happened in the ICT and telecom sector where that special industrial knowledge is very important to create the market share ambitions we have. I look forward to having him by my side, helping me and the team guide our company to its next level of success and growth," states Clavister President and CEO John Vestberg.

