EX JP Morgan Exec and Hedge Fund Board Member Joins BlockEx Adviser Team

Roger Ohan is an excellent fit for BlockEx due to the depth of his experience in the financial services industry. Roger can help BlockEx understand how to best position their products for more traditional financial market participants. He said: "I am impressed by how much the BlockEx team have developed so far, and I am pleased to join to help them roll out their solutions to users across the world."

BlockEx is a company that is about to grow rapidly. BlockEx combines the regulatory framework and governance of traditional finance, with the efficiencies of blockchain. Their Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) is an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. It includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and brokerage software. Traders can trade fiat crypto pairs, and other high quality digital assets, like ICO tokens. Currently, BlockEx is launching their ICO for the BlockEx ICO Market. Part of the DAxP, the ICO Market will allow users to list and participate in compliant, high quality ICOs. BlockEx's token, the DAXT, can be used to guarantee an allocation of tokens during ICO pre-sales hosted on their platform. Participants in the ICO Market will be provided with a constant flow of highly vetted ICOs.

BlockEx is positioning itself as a bridge between the financial services industry, and the new world of blockchain. Roger Ohan's experience can help them build their business, and appeal to traditional financial institutions.

About BlockEx - BlockEx's Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) is an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and life-cycle management tools. The offices are in London, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Israel. https://www.blockex.com/