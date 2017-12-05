

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK new car demand declined in November as confusion over diesel continues to impact the market, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Tuesday.



Car registrations logged a double-digit annual decline of 11.2 percent in November. Car sales totaled 163,541 units.



An eighth month of decline in the new car market is a major concern, with falling business and consumer confidence exacerbated by ongoing anti-diesel messages from government, Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said.



The decision to tax the latest low emission diesels is a step backwards and will only discourage drivers from trading in their older, more polluting cars, Hawes said.



During January to November period, overall registrations decreased 5 percent to 2,388,144.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX