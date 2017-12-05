Capella Hotel Group Adds An Ultra-Luxurious Landmark to the Chao Phraya River with Capella Bangkok

Opening in the last quarter of 2018

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Hotel Group together with leading real estate developer Country Group Development PCL, announce the opening of Capella Bangkok in the last quarter of 2018.Located along the rejuvenated Chao Phraya River waterfront promenade, Capella Bangkok is an all-suite urban resort offering 101 suites and villas with panoramic views of Thailand's revered river.

Poised on the east bank of the River of Kings, Capella Bangkok is an integral part of the prestigious new development, Chao Phraya Estate.All 101 suites and villas offer unobstructed river views complemented by the exceptional hallmarks of Capella Hotels and Resorts, which was recently voted as the world's fifth best hotel brand by readers of Travel + Leisure in the 2017 World's Best Awards.

Another distinctive feature of Capella Bangkok is the partnership with the celebrated culinary icon, Mauro Colagreco.As the only Argentinian chef in the world to have two Michelin stars, Mr. Colagreco will conceptualize a signature restaurant to express his personal interpretation of the Thai culture and its influence on his cuisine.

Asked why Mr. Colagreco chose to debut his signature style at Capella Bangkok, he explained: "For me, Capella is not only synonymous with luxe and elegance but also for unique concepts with personalized attention to each guest.That is exactly what I look for in the conceptualization of my cuisine - to give clients a unique experience! Every year I visit Asia, including several times to Bangkok, a city that I love for its charming blend of contemporary and heritage, for its unique culture which is simply extraordinary, and for the local cuisine that is for sure one of the best in the world."

"Capella Bangkok adds a new dimension to our growing portfolio of iconic hotels in key Asian destinations. Its remarkable location along the legendary Chao Phraya River makes it a natural choice for discerning travelers in search of authentic Thai experiences at every touch point.This commitment to local culture is evident at all Capella hotels, which include Singapore, Shanghai, Düsseldorf and Saint Lucia as well as properties under development in Ubud, Maldives and Sydney," said Mr. Nicholas M. Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of Capella Hotel Group.

"We have hand-selected Capella Hotel Group to help bring our vision of delivering unprecedented luxury residential and intimate hospitality experience to life.Country Group Development is confident that the partnership with Capella Hotel Group will add a new dimension of luxury experience to discerning world-travellers. With renowned reputation for providing extraordinary experiences in unique locations, Capella Bangkok will be the definitive showcase of bespoke service in Thailand," said Mr. Ben Taechaubol, Chief Executive Officer of Country Group Development.

Other features of Capella Bangkok include The Capella Library, decadent dessert bar with innovative cocktails, riverside all-day dining venue, Auriga Spa wellness retreat as well as an elegant grand ballroom featuring panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River.

Being the new landmark along the Chao Phraya, Capella Bangkok is a collaborative effort between world class artisans in real estate development.The master planner is Hamiltons International Pte Ltd, while the interiors are crafted by lead designer BAMO as well as PIA Interior for the spa and Hirsch Bedner Associates.

