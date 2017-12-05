Endoscopy Equipment Market Worth 34.82 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Endoscopy Equipment Marketby Product (Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule) Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Insufflator)), Application (GI Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Cystoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Arthroscopy) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is projected to reach USD 34.82 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 25.58 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include favorable government initiatives, rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy.

By product, the endoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of product, the Endoscopy Equipment Market is segmented into endoscopes, visualization equipment, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. In 2017, the endoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increasing technological advancements, and disposable endoscopes along with the corresponding need to repeat the purchase of single-use products.

By application, the GI endoscopy segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017

Based on application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, otoscopy, laryngoscopy, and other applications (endoscopies for facelifts, forehead lifts, abdominoplasty procedures, and breast augmentation). GI endoscopy applications are expected to command the largest share of the Endoscopy Equipment Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and the increasing number of colonoscopy procedures performed in developed countries.

Hospitals are expected to hold the largest market share in 2017

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy services). The hospitals segment is expected to command the largest share of the Endoscopy Equipment Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing government and private funding and the growing preference among physicians and patients to perform endoscopic procedures in a hospital-based environment.

North America to dominate the market in 2017

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Endoscopy Equipment Market, followed by Europe. Factors such as a favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, increasing research activities to improve endoscopy, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals are contributing to the large share of North America.

The key players in the global Endoscopy Equipment Market are Olympus (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Hoya (Japan), CONMED (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cook Medical (US), Cogentix Medical (US), and B. Braun (Germany).

