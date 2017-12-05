sprite-preloader
WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
05.12.2017 | 10:32
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SolGold plc: Holdings in Company-1

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR"), SolGold Plc (the "Company") was informed by DGR Global Ltd that, in fulfilment of the obligations of Rule 5 of the DTR, it continues to hold 204,151,800 ordinary shares. However, after taking into account the shares allotted and admitted to trading for the recent capital placings including the most recent "bought deal" private placement of 180,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company completed on 30 November 2017, its interest has decreased from 13.46 percent to 12.04 percent of the Company's issued share capital.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Contacts:

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel:
+61 (0) 7 3303 0665
SolGold Plc (Executive Director)
+61 (0) 417 880 448
nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel:
+61 (0) 7 3303 0661
SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)
kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD and Broker)
Ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk / richard.morrison@spangel.co.uk

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4016Y_1-2017-12-5.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: SolGold Plc


