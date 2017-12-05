SolGold plc: Holdings in Company

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR"), SolGold Plc (the "Company") (OTC PINK: SLGGF) (TSX: SOLG) (LSE: SOLG) was informed by Tenstar Trading Ltd that, in fulfilment of the obligations of Rule 5 of the DTR, it continues to hold 143,206,062 ordinary shares. However, after taking into account the shares allotted and admitted to trading for the recent capital placings including the most recent "bough deal" private placement of 180,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company completed on 30 November 2017, its interest has decreased from 9.99 percent to 8.44 percent of the Company's issued share capital.

SolGold Plc (the "Company") wishes to advise that, Newcrest International Pty Ltd subscribed 26,172,000 ordinary shares in the "bought deal" private placement completed on 30 November 2017, which has further enlarged their shareholdings up to 246,634,271 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 14.54% of the Company's issued share capital.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

