

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious stance after sharp gains in the previous session, bolstered by optimism over the U.S. tax bill.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was marginally lower at 5,387 in late opening deals after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up around 0.2 percent while BNP Paribas slid half a percent.



Automakers Peugeot and Renault were little changed.



Retailer Carrefour was also trading flat after signing a purchasing partnership agreement with Fnac Darty for household domestic appliances and consumer electronics in France.



