Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 4 December 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 314,250 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.9397p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,426,288,860 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,426,288,860 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

5 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5941 26.00 08:15:48 London Stock Exchange 5996 26.00 08:21:01 London Stock Exchange 6103 26.00 08:31:25 London Stock Exchange 6028 26.00 08:40:22 London Stock Exchange 6101 26.00 08:51:25 London Stock Exchange 894 26.00 09:27:21 London Stock Exchange 2749 26.00 09:27:21 London Stock Exchange 168 26.00 09:27:21 London Stock Exchange 160 26.00 09:27:21 London Stock Exchange 1196 26.00 09:27:21 London Stock Exchange 5000 26.00 09:29:30 London Stock Exchange 925 26.00 09:29:30 London Stock Exchange 38 26.00 09:29:30 London Stock Exchange 5199 26.00 09:31:30 London Stock Exchange 5390 26.00 09:34:04 London Stock Exchange 5190 26.00 09:36:09 London Stock Exchange 5232 26.00 09:45:48 London Stock Exchange 5206 26.00 09:56:20 London Stock Exchange 5217 26.00 10:04:24 London Stock Exchange 5257 26.00 10:14:46 London Stock Exchange 4658 26.00 10:25:10 London Stock Exchange 572 26.00 10:25:10 London Stock Exchange 1290 26.00 10:35:50 London Stock Exchange 154 26.00 10:35:50 London Stock Exchange 163 26.00 10:35:50 London Stock Exchange 1229 26.00 10:35:50 London Stock Exchange 2453 26.00 10:35:50 London Stock Exchange 6445 26.00 11:10:09 London Stock Exchange 6359 26.00 11:10:09 London Stock Exchange 5297 26.00 11:10:09 London Stock Exchange 5674 26.00 11:24:13 London Stock Exchange 5363 26.00 11:33:58 London Stock Exchange 5119 26.00 11:44:08 London Stock Exchange 1430 26.00 11:57:40 London Stock Exchange 167 26.00 11:57:40 London Stock Exchange 168 26.00 11:57:40 London Stock Exchange 4082 26.00 11:57:40 London Stock Exchange 5158 26.00 12:10:37 London Stock Exchange 5588 26.00 12:23:33 London Stock Exchange 5575 26.00 12:34:25 London Stock Exchange 5803 26.00 12:47:28 London Stock Exchange 1189 26.00 13:00:39 London Stock Exchange 159 26.00 13:00:39 London Stock Exchange 1292 26.00 13:00:39 London Stock Exchange 154 26.00 13:00:39 London Stock Exchange 2405 26.00 13:00:39 London Stock Exchange 6003 26.00 13:11:19 London Stock Exchange 5228 26.00 13:21:32 London Stock Exchange 3000 26.00 14:21:37 London Stock Exchange 1017 26.00 14:21:37 London Stock Exchange 1527 26.00 14:21:37 London Stock Exchange 44 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 44 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 327 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 3094 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 1076 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 617 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 10000 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 2000 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 1550 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 7000 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 108 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 8047 26.00 14:39:23 London Stock Exchange 5381 26.00 14:41:37 London Stock Exchange 2738 26.00 14:43:59 London Stock Exchange 47 26.00 14:43:59 London Stock Exchange 1430 26.00 14:43:59 London Stock Exchange 1373 26.00 14:43:59 London Stock Exchange 5311 26.00 14:51:07 London Stock Exchange 5730 25.75 14:58:48 London Stock Exchange 5204 25.75 15:30:49 London Stock Exchange 5203 25.75 15:30:49 London Stock Exchange 5316 25.75 15:30:49 London Stock Exchange 5100 25.75 15:30:49 London Stock Exchange 5441 25.75 15:30:49 London Stock Exchange 5823 25.75 15:34:19 London Stock Exchange 5432 25.75 15:38:40 London Stock Exchange 770 25.75 15:43:21 London Stock Exchange 4899 25.75 15:43:21 London Stock Exchange 5565 25.75 15:49:35 London Stock Exchange 3407 25.75 15:53:32 London Stock Exchange 2372 25.75 15:53:32 London Stock Exchange 588 25.75 16:00:38 London Stock Exchange 1885 25.75 16:00:38 London Stock Exchange 2707 25.75 16:00:38 London Stock Exchange 5162 25.75 16:02:38 London Stock Exchange 5163 25.75 16:12:14 London Stock Exchange 8129 26.00 16:21:59 London Stock Exchange 2094 26.00 16:24:02 London Stock Exchange 5362 26.00 16:24:02 London Stock Exchange

