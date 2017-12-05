German-speaking players are celebrating the news that leading online betting provider 18bet announced the launch of a new German website. As one of the industry's premier online gaming sites, players get to enjoy a wide selection of live casino games, sports betting attractions, games, and live-sports betting activity. After extensive preparation, management at 18bet announced details of the major upgrade.

German online casino players and online sports betting fans at 18bet will now have access to bonuses and promotional offers tailored to the German market, as well as a smorgasbord of sports, casino games, live betting, and traditional games with upgraded German content. The major overhaul is part of a broader strategy to cater to specific geographic markets by adapting offerings, customer support services, and content to German speakers.

All features of the dotcom platform are available to native German speakers with the new upgrade. The all-encompassing nature of the overhaul makes it so much more than a mere English to German text translation.

18bet management is delighted that the German project is finally ready. 'Our content marketing strategists, professional design teams, and German consultants have been working hard to provide us with an expert offering in the form of a German version of 18bet.com. We have received positive feedback from German sports betting and casino fans, and we look forward to greater personalization in other markets in the future!' said Ran Fodor, CEO of 18bet.

For more information on the German website conversion at 18bet, kindly contact the media spokesman at the following email address support@18bet.com

About 18bet.com

18Bet is a fully licensed and regulated online gambling operator, offering sports betting and online casino games. With some of the best odds in the industry and a next-gen live betting platform, 18bet is also renowned for its secure environment, impeccable customer service, multitude of available payment options, and a variety of promotions for both new and existing players.

