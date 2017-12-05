Nasdaq Riga decided on December 4, 2017 to admit for trading AS "MADARA Cosmetics" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already traded AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares as of December 6, 2017:



Additional information:



Issuer's full name AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Issuer's short name MDARA Securities ISIN code LV0000101624 Nominal value of one share 0.10 EUR Number of additional shares 530 442 Total number of shares after additional shares will be 3 745 242 admitted to trading Orderbook short name MDARA List Alternative market First North



AS "MADARA Cosmetics" prospectus is available here.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.