CITICPE Wins Best Global Private Equity Fund Silver Award from Private Equity Exchange & Awards

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIC Private Equity Funds Management ("CITICPE" or "The Company") received a silver award in the Best Global Private Equity Fund category from Private Equity Exchange & Awards, one of the major Pan-European private equity focused events hosted by Leaders League.

CITICPE is the only Chinese PE firm to have won an award from the Private Equity Exchange & Awards this year, reflecting the fast development of Chinese PE industry in the past decade and the increasing recognition of leading Chinese players from the international investment community. Real Desrochers, a Managing Director of CITICPE, attended the summit and the award ceremony in Paris on November 30.

The Private Equity Exchange & Awards recognizes the best performing Private Equity funds across the globe. Through solid research that evaluates companies' overall achievements in the past ten years, strategic positioning, management teams' investment experience, investment performance in the recent three years, the panel, consisting more than 80 high-profile experts, including Limited Partners and asset managers from across the world, elects the most valuable investment institutions.

As one of the leading PE firms in China, CITICPE believes in creating value through expertise and investing for a better world. The firm adopts a long-term investment approach, investing in Chinese companies and international firms linked to China's growth. The Company is dedicated to building long-term partnership with its portfolio companies, bringing global best practices, and generating sustainable returns for investors.

Real Desrochers says: "It is a great honor for CITICPE to be selected as one of the best performers in the world. CITICPE delivers innovative solutions and creates long-term value for our portfolio companies and investors. With China's increasingly globalized economy and numerous growth opportunities generated from the One Belt, One Road initiative, we will further expand our international presence, embracing cross-border capital flows, consumption and talent."

In the 2017 Best Global Private Equity Fund category, CITICPE, along with global leading investment firms Apollo Global Management, Bain Capital Private Equity, Blackstone, KKR, The Carlyle Group, and Warburg Pincus received silver award, while Advent International won the gold award.

Paris-based Leaders League is a media and rating agency for top executives at international level, also hosts international summits and awards that enable senior executives to share innovative strategies, best practice, expert opinion and views. Private Equity Exchange & Awards organized by Leaders League recognizes the best players of private equity in Europe and the globe, and this year's event was its 16th edition. More information about Private Equity Exchange & Awards can be found online at http://www.private-equity-exchange.com/.

About CITICPE

CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd. ("CITICPE") is a leading asset management firm that manages multiple asset classes, including private equity, mezzanine and public market funds and other products, for a group of over 200 domestic and international investors. The firm was founded in 2008 by a world class team of investment professionals. CITICPE knows China like no one else and is a globally minded long-term value investor. The firm uses its sector expertise to generate deal flow and drive the value creation work during post-investment stage.CITICPE follows a disciplined investment approach to preserve and grow our investor's capital. The firm's private equity portfolio of more than 100 companies is highly diversified by sector and stage of investment. CITICPE takes pride in its forward-looking investment philosophy and works hard to create value over the long term for our investors and a better world. For more information about CITICPE, visit www.citicpe.com.

