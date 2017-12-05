

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector activity continued to expand strongly in November, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Tuesday.



The purchasing managers' index for the service sector rose to 61.8 in November from 61.4 in October. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The sub-index for new orders climbed to 64.2 in November from 60.3 in the previous month.



At the same time, the business volume subdivision decreased by 0.7 index units to 63.5 in November and the index of supplier input prices fell to 58.7 from 60.6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX