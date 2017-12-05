

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Tuesday as the pound extended its Brexit setback slide and data showed U.K retail sales rebounded last month, fueled by higher food spending.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.17 percent at 7,351 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.



Randgold Resources rose over 1 percent as gold held steady on a weaker dollar.



Tullow Oil shares jumped 2.6 percent even as oil extended overnight losses ahead of U.S. crude inventories data.



Online trading company IG Group soared 4.2 percent. The company said it continued to perform well in the second quarter following a strong first quarter.



Retailer Tesco rallied 3 percent after an upgrade by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group.



Provident Financial shares slumped 13.5 percent after UK regulator FCA launched a probe into its Moneybarn unit.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down 1-2 percent despite positive services sector data from China.



Royal Bank of Scotland shed half a percent and Lloyds Banking Group was little changed after announcing the closure of branches in response to the shifting consumer preference toward digital banking.



