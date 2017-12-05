Fully optimised for High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads, hpcDIRECT addresses the need for scalable, adaptive compute

Verne Global, a provider of highly optimised, secure, and 100% renewably powered data center solutions, today announced the launch of its new hpcDIRECT service. hpcDIRECT is a powerful, agile and efficient HPC-as-a-service (HPCaaS) platform, purpose-built to address the intense compute requirements of today's data-driven industries. hpcDIRECT provides a fully scalable, bare metal service with the ability to rapidly provision the full performance of HPC servers uncontended and in a secure manner.

"Building hpcDIRECT was a direct response to overwhelming demand from our customers and tightly correlated with the market's desire to move from a CapEx to an OpEx model for high performance computing," said Dominic Ward, Managing Director at Verne Global. "With hpcDIRECT, we take the complexity and capital costs out of scaling HPC and bring greater accessibility and more agility in terms of how IT architects plan and schedule their workloads."

"hpcDIRECT has been designed and built from the outset by HPC specialists for HPC applications. Whether deployed as stand-alone compute or used as a bare metal extension to existing in-house HPC infrastructure, hpcDIRECT provides an industry-leading solution that combines best-in-class design with our HPC optimised, low cost environment and location."

hpcDIRECT is accessible via a range of options, from incremental additions to augment existing high performance computing, to supporting massive processing requirements with petaflops of compute. This flexibility makes it an ideal solution for applications such as computer-aided engineering, genomic sequencing, molecular modelling, grid computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

hpcDIRECT is available with no upfront charges and can be provisioned rapidly to the size and configuration needed. hpcDIRECT clusters are built using the latest architectures available including Intel's Xeon (Skylake) processors, and fast intercore connectivity using Mellanox Infiniband and Ethernet networks, with storage and memory options to suit each customer's needs.

Since Verne Global began operations in early 2012, the company has been at the forefront of data center design and technology, bringing new, innovative thinking and infrastructure to the industry. hpcDIRECT is the latest product in this cycle, and is perfectly optimised for companies operating high performance and intensive computing across the world's most advanced industries.

